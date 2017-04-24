Record breaking rainfall reported in ...

Record breaking rainfall reported in Knoxville

12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

McGee Tyson Airport broke their April 23rd record at just under two inches of rainfall. Their previous record was just under an inch and a half.

