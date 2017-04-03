Plans to redevelop Kern's Bakery building are cooking Read Story Madison Wade
As Ralph Jones walks through his old stomping grounds at the Kern's Bakery Building in South Knoxville, he takes a few moments to reminisce. "It's helped me buy everything I got, helped me do everything and what I got," Jones said about his time working at the bakery for 43 years.
