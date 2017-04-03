Photojournalist thanks the paramedic who saved his life at Dollywood Read Story Leslie Ackerson
News Sentinel Senior Photojournalist Michael Patrick waiting to for interview with Dolly Parton at Dollywood in March 2016. COURTESY MICHAEL PATRICK "We had, had lunch, shot a show and were headed to the next event," Patrick said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|26
|LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Mish
|73
|Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|goat
|5
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|jrod
|55
|West Knoxville burger restaurant to be reinspec...
|Apr 1
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|Apr 1
|doppler
|13
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Apr 1
|monkeyz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC