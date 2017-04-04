Pedestrian hit by car in North Knoxville
The accident was reported around 8 p.m. on Broadway at Wells Avenue, near the K-Brew coffee shop. Few details are available about the incident, but a WATE 6 On Your Side news crew saw one person being transported from the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark of the Beast - Arrives.
|6 min
|Red Light This
|8
|Jewelry jars
|1 hr
|Thriftyshopper
|1
|Trump Net Neutrality-Ur loss
|1 hr
|Red Light This
|5
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|15
|7 cent gas tax hike
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|22
|Knoxville teen injured in gang shooting knows t...
|3 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co...
|3 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC