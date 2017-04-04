Pedestrian hit by car in North Knoxville

Pedestrian hit by car in North Knoxville

The accident was reported around 8 p.m. on Broadway at Wells Avenue, near the K-Brew coffee shop. Few details are available about the incident, but a WATE 6 On Your Side news crew saw one person being transported from the scene.

