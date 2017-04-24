Paramount, BCDC to Bring Dual-Brand Hotel to Knoxville, TN
Paramount Hospitality Management LLC and Batson-Cook Development Company broke ground on a nine-story, dual-brand hotel here. The project will include a 144-room Courtyard by Marriott and an 88-room Residence Inn.
