Paramount, BCDC to Bring Dual-Brand H...

Paramount, BCDC to Bring Dual-Brand Hotel to Knoxville, TN

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

Paramount Hospitality Management LLC and Batson-Cook Development Company broke ground on a nine-story, dual-brand hotel here. The project will include a 144-room Courtyard by Marriott and an 88-room Residence Inn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) 1 hr NightSerf 6
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 3 hr Newsman77 231
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 4 hr South Knox Hombre 5
Colonel's Café in Bearden 8 hr timsauljr 5
News The Palace replaces Michael's (May '07) 9 hr Ernestine 89
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 21 hr ThomasA 4
If You Could Choose-Would You Wed Just Saying 49
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC