Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Knoxville interstate ramp
According to T-DOT, the accident occurred close to exit 376 at 4:20 p.m Saturday afternoon. KPD says they estimate the ramp to reopen around 6:30 p.m. No details have been released on the cause of the accident, but KPD did tweet that no serious injuries have been reported.
