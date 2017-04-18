Officials Advise Examining Cash Durin...

Officials Advise Examining Cash During Counterfeit Uptick

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

This fake $20 "novelty" bill was passed recently in Greeneville and is held as evidence by the Greeneville Police Department. Chinese characters are clearly imprinted in red on the top left-hand side of the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You Could Choose-Would You 2 hr Charlie Bob 19
Long year for UT football 6 hr theater x 1
Knox News Sentinel 6 hr theater x 41
anti trans bigotry 9 hr fluid 24
Bobby Wright 18 hr lookinforbobby 2
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 22 hr true story 2
Rooster sticker 23 hr Charlie Bob 3
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Knox County was issued at April 23 at 3:11AM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC