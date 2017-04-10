Officers on THP bus look for distracted drivers

A busload of police officers saw so many driving violations that there weren't enough police on hand to stop them all. In less than an hour, the dozen or so officers on the bus called in 22 traffic stops in the Cookeville area on Thursday a This traffic stop by a THP trooper on 10th Street on Thursday afternoon was just one of 22 stops made by THP and Cookeville police in less than an hour in which a THP bus filled with law enforcement officers looked for distracted drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.