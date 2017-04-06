North Knoxville to receive new mural
Artist Victor Ving is painting a mural on the side of North Knoxville's Nothing Too Fancy Print Shop at1134 N. Broadway. Ving travels across the country with photographer Lisa Beggs to create interactive murals.
