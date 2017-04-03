No power? No problem! Knoxville concert goes on in the dark Read Story Andrew Weil
When a line of storms knocked out power at a Knoxville concert venue, everybody pitched in to keep the evening's festivities going strong. Singer Steve Moakler performs an acoustic set in the dark after storms knocked out power at The International in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
