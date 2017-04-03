No power? No problem! Knoxville conce...

No power? No problem! Knoxville concert goes on in the dark Read Story Andrew Weil

16 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

When a line of storms knocked out power at a Knoxville concert venue, everybody pitched in to keep the evening's festivities going strong. Singer Steve Moakler performs an acoustic set in the dark after storms knocked out power at The International in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 5, 2017.

