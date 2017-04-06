New 5K benefits Knoxville Ladies of Charity
The Knoxville Whirlpool Whirlinds running club is hosting their inaugural Knoxville L.E.A.P. 5K and kid's mile. The race is May 6 on Neyland Drive in downtown Knoxville.
