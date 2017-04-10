NASA invest $9.9M in University of Te...

NASA invest $9.9M in University of Tennessee-led team

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

A research team led by the University of Tennessee Knoxville has received a $9.9 million grant from NASA toward the development of a more aerodynamically capable aircraft. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the grant is part of a $50 million investment in university researchers studying aviation innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 10 min cultureclub 19
Rowing coverage sucks 1 hr South Knox Hombre 5
News 10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co... 2 hr Lucy Fur 7
okie joes sports bar on Chapman hwy 6 hr babblinggranny66 1
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) 15 hr Jimmy 14
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 18 hr Rick Perry s Closet 223
Tennessee Democrats 21 hr commenters 19
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC