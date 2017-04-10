NASA invest $9.9M in University of Tennessee-led team
A research team led by the University of Tennessee Knoxville has received a $9.9 million grant from NASA toward the development of a more aerodynamically capable aircraft. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the grant is part of a $50 million investment in university researchers studying aviation innovation.
