MTSU Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies hosts lecture on the study of sound, religion

The MTSU Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies hosted a guest lecture in the Business and Aerospace Building on Thursday night by Rosalind Hackett, the head of religious studies at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. "Along with being a prolific and esteemed scholar, Dr. Hackett is also known within the academic community of religious studies scholars as someone who is a mentor to students and scholars around North America and across the world.

