Maryville's The Young Fables help promote East TN music tourism Read Story Brittany Bade
April 14, 2017: Maryville country-music duo The Young Fables took over the Tennessee Department of Tourism's Snapchat account in order to promote East Tennessee music tourism. The Young Fables pose for a snap for the Tennessee Deptartment of Tourism's Snapchat "Spotlight Series."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local congregation touches lives in a world of ... (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|SpreadTheWord
|11
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|2 hr
|Humpy
|8
|Attention Snowflakes
|3 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|72
|Radio Stations
|19 hr
|The Hurricane
|69
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|Fri
|pent upnrgy
|222
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Apr 13
|Red Light This
|31
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|Apr 13
|Samantha
|12
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC