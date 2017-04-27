Maryville man indicted, accused of murdering woman found in Monroe County creek
A Maryville man has been indicted in connection with the 2015 murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek in Vonore. Ryan M. Allen, 62, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TBI investigates missing records at Lenoir City... (Jan '11)
|36 min
|AIPAC is treason
|116
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|53 min
|Tompkins4311
|6
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Jimmy
|15
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|NightSerf
|6
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|Newsman77
|231
|Colonel's Café in Bearden
|Thu
|timsauljr
|5
|The Palace replaces Michael's (May '07)
|Thu
|Ernestine
|89
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC