Maryville man indicted, accused of murdering woman found in Monroe County creek

15 hrs ago

A Maryville man has been indicted in connection with the 2015 murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek in Vonore. Ryan M. Allen, 62, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

