Maryville man arrested for aggravated robbery
A Maryville man was arrested Friday after robbing an acquaintance at gunpoint on April 23, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Justin Dwayne Meece, 26, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was charged with aggravated robbery, felony violation of probation, contempt of court and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Old Raynella Dossett Leath (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Tippy Toe
|2
|Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is...
|6 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Knox News Sentinel
|11 hr
|Rex Rainey
|42
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|17 hr
|Just Saying
|50
|The Best and Worse Presidents since WW2
|Sun
|James
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Sat
|SnarkyMcD
|237
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Sat
|ElDiablo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC