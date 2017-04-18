Manhunt collars man suspected of thre...

Manhunt collars man suspected of threatening wife

11 hrs ago

Officers from three different police agencies conducted a brief manhunt Saturday that resulted in the arrest of an AWOL soldier who made numerous threats to kill his estranged wife and one other woman, according to Alcoa Police Department reports. Joe Van Steadman Jr., 24, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with two counts of harassment.

