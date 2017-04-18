Man Shot On E. 23rd Street On Tuesday...

Man Shot On E. 23rd Street On Tuesday Night

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A man was shot on East 23rd Street on Tuesday night. He was taken to a hospital by EMS after reportedly being shot multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 3 hr Muffer 228
Radio Stations 9 hr Just Saying 73
If You Could Choose-Would You 18 hr Red Light This 9
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 19 hr Red Light This 33
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 19 hr Red Light This 1
Knoxville Mercury 23 hr Grimy Phoxx 16
News 10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co... Tue Wile E Coyote 11
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC