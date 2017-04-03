Man charged in teen's death found gui...

Man charged in teen's death found guilty in related case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

A man charged with killing a high school football player in East Tennessee has been convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a potential witness. News media report 22-year-old Richard Gregory Williams III was convicted Thursday in the shooting of 21-year-old Larry Eugene North a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 31 min okimar 122
Dress Code at Cotton Eyed Joes?? (Nov '09) 2 hr Disgusted 35
TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax 3 hr Red Light This 1
7 cent gas tax hike 15 hr Eye roll 26
News Greeneville Names New Town Planner Wed Lance Corporal Bubba 11
drug screening in juvenile court Wed Yoyo 8
News Knoxville teen injured in gang shooting knows t... Wed BuildTheWall 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC