Man charged in teen's death found guilty in related case
A man charged with killing a high school football player in East Tennessee has been convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a potential witness. News media report 22-year-old Richard Gregory Williams III was convicted Thursday in the shooting of 21-year-old Larry Eugene North a year ago.
