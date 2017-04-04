Luxury hotel officially opens in Down...

Luxury hotel officially opens in Downtown Knoxville

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A new luxury hotel is open in Downtown Knoxville and the property's designer-turned-"innkeeper" says it will be good for business in the city. More than 120 people turned out for a garland cutting at The Tennessean on Tuesday, including city and community leaders like Mayor Madeline Rogero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greeneville Names New Town Planner 10 min Dems are evil 10
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 3 hr Just Saying 9
Active Pain Treatment (Apr '12) 5 hr Mad 115
Should MPC Director Gerald Green be forced out? 5 hr Citizen 1
Complete Family Care Kingston Pike (Aug '13) 7 hr johnbwaltonjr 11
Mark of the Beast - Arrives. 11 hr Red Light This 6
Tennessee Democrats 13 hr Democrat Love This 16
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,297 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC