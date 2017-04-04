Luxury hotel officially opens in Downtown Knoxville
A new luxury hotel is open in Downtown Knoxville and the property's designer-turned-"innkeeper" says it will be good for business in the city. More than 120 people turned out for a garland cutting at The Tennessean on Tuesday, including city and community leaders like Mayor Madeline Rogero.
