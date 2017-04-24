Luis Antonio Dutton Myrie v. the Attorney General United States of America

Before: AMBRO, CHAGARES, and FUENTES, Circuit JudgesNathanael P. Kibler , Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, 265 Brookview Centre Way, Suite 600, Knoxville, TN 37828, Counsel for Petitioner Benjamin C. Mizer, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Civil Division, Bernard A. Joseph, Senior Litigation Counsel, Jason Wisecup, Erica B. Miles , United States Department of Justice, Office of Immigration Litigation, P.O. Box 878, Ben Franklin Station, Washington, DC 20044, Counsel for Respondent Petitioner Luis Antonio Dutton-Myrie petitions for review of a ruling by the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissing his appeal of the decision by an Immigration Judge that he is ineligible for deferral of removal under the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

