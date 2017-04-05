Large crowd helps lay homeless Knoxvi...

Large crowd helps lay homeless Knoxville veteran to rest

8 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A crowd turned out Wednesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery to say goodbye to a man most of them had never met. He was an Air Force veteran who died homeless with no remaining family members to plan his services, but the community stepped up.

