Krystal on Cumberland Ave. temporaril...

Krystal on Cumberland Ave. temporarily closes, cites construction Read Story Madison Wade

9 hrs ago

A spokesperson for the Krystal Company, told 10News in a statement: "The Krystal on Cumberland Ave is temporarily closed due to city construction. As Knoxville is a top market for Krystal, we have relocated our employees to assist in our many restaurants throughout the area.

Knoxville, TN

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,315

