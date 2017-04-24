Krystal on Cumberland Ave. temporarily closes, cites construction Read Story Madison Wade
A spokesperson for the Krystal Company, told 10News in a statement: "The Krystal on Cumberland Ave is temporarily closed due to city construction. As Knoxville is a top market for Krystal, we have relocated our employees to assist in our many restaurants throughout the area.
