Knoxville's outdoor attractions highlighted by Outside magazine Read Story Brittany Bade

The 50 miles of hiking and bike trails in South Knoxville's Urban Wilderness are the main attractions that earned Knoxville the number nine spot on Outside magazine's list of the "26 Best Trips to Take Right Now." The 50 miles of hiking and bike trails in South Knoxville's Urban Wilderness are the main attractions that earned Knoxville the number nine spot on Outside magazine's list of the "26 Best Trips to Take Right Now."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.