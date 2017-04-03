Knoxville woman receives FBI award fo...

Knoxville woman receives FBI award for community leadership

WATE-TV Knoxville

Laschinski Emerson with A1 Learning Connections and the Smart Institute received the award at Austin East High School Monday night. Emerson was chosen for her contribution to the establishment of the A1 Learning Connection, which provides an after school program for enrichment of school subjects for Vine Middle and Austin East.

