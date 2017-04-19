Knoxville veterans receive funeral through homeless veterans burial program
There are more than 60,000 homeless veterans in the United States, many whose remains are unclaimed at their death and risk burial without military honors. On Wednesday, the Dignity Memorial Veterans Burial Program made sure that seven Knoxville veterans received the funeral they deserved.
