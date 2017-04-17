Knoxville utility warns to call before you dig
April is Safe Digging Month, and if you're going to be tacking any projects, you need to make sure you are doing so safely and without causing any damage to yourself or your neighborhood. Jocelyn McInturff with Knoxville Utilities Board Safety, Security and Technical Services says you should always call 811 before digging to get the approximate location of underground utility lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville Mercury
|4 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|16
|10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co...
|6 hr
|Wile E Coyote
|11
|TDOT discusses safety plans to widen Chapman Hi... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|ddd13
|9
|anti trans bigotry
|13 hr
|Just Saying
|23
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|23 hr
|Steve
|63
|Rowing coverage sucks
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Jimmy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC