Knoxville utility warns to call before you dig

April is Safe Digging Month, and if you're going to be tacking any projects, you need to make sure you are doing so safely and without causing any damage to yourself or your neighborhood. Jocelyn McInturff with Knoxville Utilities Board Safety, Security and Technical Services says you should always call 811 before digging to get the approximate location of underground utility lines.

