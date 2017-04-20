Knoxville unveils self-driving trolley

Knoxville unveils self-driving trolley

9 hrs ago

City leaders announced Thursday that "Olli" will soon be added to the transportation options in Knoxville. The self-driving trolley has some 3D printed parts that engages and talks to those riding on it.

Knoxville, TN

