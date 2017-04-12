Knoxville students impacted by failure of Tennessee immigrant tuition bill
State lawmakers voted down a bill that would have allowed undocumented immigrants to pay in-state tuition rates at Tennessee colleges. The vote failed in the House Education, Planning and Administration Committee by a vote of 6-7 on Monday.
