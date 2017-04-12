Knoxville self-pour taproom a step closer to opening
Pour Taproom is a self-pour concept business allowing customers to pour their own beer. This type of taproom is the first of its kind in Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|45 min
|South Knox Hombre
|6
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|1 hr
|okimar
|209
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Red Light This
|31
|Radio Stations
|11 hr
|Red Light This
|68
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|Samantha
|12
|anti trans bigotry
|Wed
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Brenda
|33
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC