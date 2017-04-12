Knoxville self-pour taproom a step cl...

Knoxville self-pour taproom a step closer to opening

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Pour Taproom is a self-pour concept business allowing customers to pour their own beer. This type of taproom is the first of its kind in Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You Could Choose-Would You 45 min South Knox Hombre 6
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 1 hr okimar 209
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 11 hr Red Light This 31
Radio Stations 11 hr Red Light This 68
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) 16 hr Samantha 12
anti trans bigotry Wed South Knox Hombre 10
DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11) Wed Brenda 33
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC