Knoxville salon offers gender-neutral pricing
At Salon Absinthe in Knoxville, pricing for men's and women's haircuts is no longer based on gender, but instead, the time and complexity of the cut. "Gender has been so stereotyped in our minds that this is what a women is, and this is what a man is.
