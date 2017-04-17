Knoxville restaurants take part in Hu...

Knoxville restaurants take part in Humane Society fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Animal lovers are invited to dine out at some of Knoxville's best restaurants on Tuesday to support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. When diners eat breakfast, lunch, dinner or have drinks at one of the participating restaurants as part of Paws on the Table, 15 percent of their purchase will go to HSTV and their efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 2 hr South Knox Hombre 22
News Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13) 9 hr Steve 63
News 10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co... 10 hr BB Board 8
Rowing coverage sucks 13 hr South Knox Hombre 5
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) Sun Jimmy 14
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... Sun Rick Perry s Closet 223
Tennessee Democrats Sun commenters 19
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC