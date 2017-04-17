Knoxville restaurants take part in Humane Society fundraiser
Animal lovers are invited to dine out at some of Knoxville's best restaurants on Tuesday to support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. When diners eat breakfast, lunch, dinner or have drinks at one of the participating restaurants as part of Paws on the Table, 15 percent of their purchase will go to HSTV and their efforts.
