Knoxville police train to deal with mental crisis invervention
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are called to deal with a variety of different situations, including calls involving those suffering from mental difficulties. Knoxville Police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|16 min
|ThomasA
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|31 min
|Andy
|229
|Colonel's Café in Bearden
|44 min
|timsauljr
|2
|Who was the Accountant for "Michaels Resturant ...
|1 hr
|Andy
|2
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|3 hr
|Just Saying
|49
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|37
|Rowing coverage sucks
|17 hr
|Ser Pinnick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC