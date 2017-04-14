Knoxville police officer helps child ...

Knoxville police officer helps child fix bike

It was just an ordinary day for Knoxville Police Sgt. Shane Watson, who was driving in his police cruiser patrolling a Lonsdale neighborhood until a child approached him with an unusual dilemma: a broken bicycle.

