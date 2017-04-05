Knoxville police arrest man for incid...

Knoxville police arrest man for incident exposure at McKaya s Books

11 hrs ago

A mother says she saw David Allen-Drew walking down an aisle at McKay's around 5:30 p.m. The suspect was wearing all black and was exposing himself to young girls, according to the report. A child says the suspect approached her with his pants unzipped and his genitals exposed.

