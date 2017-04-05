Knoxville police arrest man for incident exposure at McKaya s Books
A mother says she saw David Allen-Drew walking down an aisle at McKay's around 5:30 p.m. The suspect was wearing all black and was exposing himself to young girls, according to the report. A child says the suspect approached her with his pants unzipped and his genitals exposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|56 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|62
|7 cent gas tax hike
|1 hr
|Agree
|24
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|3 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|11
|drug screening in juvenile court
|3 hr
|Yoyo
|8
|Knoxville teen injured in gang shooting knows t...
|17 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co...
|17 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Should MPC Director Gerald Green be forced out?
|17 hr
|Historic Zoning
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC