Knoxville police arrest man accused of stabbing 2 people
A Knoxville man was arrested Friday night after police say he stabbed two people after accusing them of taking his cell phone according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers say they received calls of a fight and stabbing around 9 p.m. Friday night at 133 Felix Drive.
