Knoxville Operaa s Rossini Festival back for 16th year

Knoxville Opera's annual Rossini Festival International Street Fair, now in it's 16th year, has been designated a "legacy event" by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and serves as a celebration of the performing arts. This year's festival is April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Gay Street and Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.