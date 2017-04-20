Knoxville Operaa s a Mary Queen of Sc...

Knoxville Operaa s a Mary Queen of Scotsa : Meet Rochelle Bard

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

When thinking of the musical "The Sound of Music" many people might think of Julie Andrews or the song "Do-Re-Mi." However for one singer with the Knoxville Opera , the musical reminds her of the day she decided to choose a different path.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 26 min slick willie expl... 237
Drug test 4 hr Easy 2
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) 5 hr Luis torres 46
Radio Stations 6 hr Red Light This 74
Pilot Stations Will Increase Sales 6 hr No Vote Repubs 1
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 8 hr doc eyebolt 226
Daily Beacon cuts back printing 10 hr William Hearst 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC