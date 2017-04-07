Knoxville man wanted for armed robbery arrested in Kentucky
A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in Knox County, Tennessee, was arrested in Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Darrell Sizemore, 59, was arrested on local charges of outstanding bench warrants and public intoxication.
