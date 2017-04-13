Knoxville man gets maximum sentence f...

Knoxville man gets maximum sentence for raping 6-year-old

13 hrs ago

A Knoxville man was given the maximum sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty last year to raping a six-year-old child. John P. Baskins, 24, must serve 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Knoxville, TN

