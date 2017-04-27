Knoxville man convicted of murder in ...

Knoxville man convicted of murder in 2014 stabbing

A Knoxville man was convicted on a murder charge Thursday after prosecutors said he stabbed his friend in 2014, severing his spinal column. Michael Lewis Freeman, 42, was convicted of second degree murder after a four-day trial.

