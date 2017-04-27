Knoxville man convicted of murder in 2014 stabbing
A Knoxville man was convicted on a murder charge Thursday after prosecutors said he stabbed his friend in 2014, severing his spinal column. Michael Lewis Freeman, 42, was convicted of second degree murder after a four-day trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Jimmy
|15
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|16 hr
|NightSerf
|6
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Newsman77
|231
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|19 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|Colonel's Café in Bearden
|23 hr
|timsauljr
|5
|The Palace replaces Michael's (May '07)
|Thu
|Ernestine
|89
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Wed
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC