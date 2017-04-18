Knoxville man arrested on Blount Coun...

Knoxville man arrested on Blount County gun charges

9 hrs ago

Blount County Sheriff's Office took a Knoxville man into custody out of Georgia Friday, jailing him on a host of local charges, including several gun-related offenses, according to reports. Montante Coleman, 27, of Knoxville, has been charged with felony reckless endangerment, especially aggravated burglary, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, misdemeanor violation of probation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.

