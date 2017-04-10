Knoxville man admits to hitting, killing infant
Nathan Randall Wheeler is charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect, and endangerment. Police said they were called to the Village apartments, located at 4418 Peyton Place on Saturday at 10:54 a.m. According to the arrest report an 8-month-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.
