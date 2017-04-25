Knoxville group to honor those creating change in community
Community Shares is working to support those making a difference in the community, and they are going to be putting the spotlight on a select few who are leading the way in creating change. The Circle of Change Awards honor those in the community who give time and energy to social change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
