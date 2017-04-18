Knoxville gets Equipped with Congestion Reducing SystemTuesday, April ...
On Tuesday, April 18, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and GRIDSMART Technologies, Inc. Founder and CEO Bill Malkes, complete with hard hats and safety harnesses are expected to climb aboard a bucket truck lift and ascend over the intersection of Kingston Pike and Northshore Drive to finalize new traffic management infrastructure for one of Knoxville's most heavily trafficked areas. The infrastructure includes the first official deployment of the company's new STREETSMART TM Wi-Fi traffic-time collection devices that will give traffic managers the ability to study and reduce congestion from West Towne Mall to Bearden Hill.
