Knoxville family wants answers, justice from November deadly hit and run
A Knoxville family is waiting for the answer to one question - who hit and killed their father? Ronnie White was walking along Norris Freeway in November when he was hit. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says White was hit by a silver four-door car during the middle of the day, and the car didn't stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
