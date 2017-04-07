Knoxville family wants answers, justi...

Knoxville family wants answers, justice from November deadly hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville family is waiting for the answer to one question - who hit and killed their father? Ronnie White was walking along Norris Freeway in November when he was hit. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says White was hit by a silver four-door car during the middle of the day, and the car didn't stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee Democrats 18 min Charlie Bob 18
Does anyone know a guy name travis (Mar '09) 1 hr Kasie Dunlap 16
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 2 hr Retribution 156
News Mother questions officers' use of deadly force (Jun '07) 2 hr Just Saying 158
News Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee ... 12 hr Jack 3
Radio Stations 20 hr The Hurricane 65
7 cent gas tax hike 23 hr TDOT Party Time 27
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC