Knoxville dispatcher wins Telecommunicator of The Year Award

The second week in April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and a Knoxville Emergency Dispatcher is being recognized with an award. According to the NPSTW website, the special week was initially created in 1981 by Pratricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office in California as a way to thank those who dedicate their lives to serve the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.