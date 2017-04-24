Knoxville City Council denies appeala
April 25, 2017: The Knoxville City Council considered the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, plans for the former Supreme Court building and self-serve beer permits. The Knoxville City Council on Tuesday denied a bid by a group of residents to stop the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center from being built in their West Knoxville neighborhood.
