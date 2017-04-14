Knoxville church builds park for surr...

Knoxville church builds park for surrounding neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Robinson Park is named in honor of Bruce Robinson, the church's former pastor of 23 years. It features a pavilion with tables, a charcoal grill, a swing set, play structure and slide, as well as an outdoor library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radio Stations 8 hr The Hurricane 69
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 14 hr pent upnrgy 222
If You Could Choose-Would You Thu South Knox Hombre 6
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Thu Red Light This 31
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) Thu Samantha 12
anti trans bigotry Apr 12 South Knox Hombre 10
DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11) Apr 12 Brenda 33
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC