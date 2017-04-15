KFD and KPD investigating possible drowning at Knoxville quarry
Rescue crews are investigating a possible drowning at the Fort Dickerson quarry in Knoxville Saturday night according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|38 min
|Steve
|63
|10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co...
|1 hr
|BB Board
|8
|anti trans bigotry
|3 hr
|cultureclub
|19
|Rowing coverage sucks
|4 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|okie joes sports bar on Chapman hwy
|9 hr
|babblinggranny66
|1
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Jimmy
|14
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|21 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|223
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC